Judge Dismisses Jack Smith's Election Case Against Trump

A federal judge dismissed Jack Smith's case against President-elect Donald Trump on Monday in response to the special counsel requesting the ruling earlier in the day.

Judge Tanya Chutkan dismissed the case "without prejudice," meaning it theoretically could be refiled against Trump after he completes his second term as president. Smith asked Chutkan to dismiss the charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election, citing longstanding Justice Department policy shielding presidents from prosecution while in office.

The decision was expected after Smith's team began assessing how to wind down both the election interference case and the separate classified documents case in the wake of Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Smith also asked a judge to dismiss the classified documents case against Trump as well. Trump pleaded not guilty in both cases.