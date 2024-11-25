Trump Lawyer Hails Dismissal of Interference Case

John Lauro, President-elect Donald Trump's attorney, praised special counsel Jack Smith's decision to dismiss the federal election interference case against his client, saying that "this is a great day for President Trump and an even greater day for the American people."

Smith filed the motion to dismiss the case on Monday, citing Justice Department policy that prevents the prosecution of the sitting president.

Lauro told Newsmax in a statement on Monday: "Over the last year we spent a tremendous amount of time looking over 14 million pages of documents and 500 witnesses, we were ready for trial. I have no doubt President Trump would have been exonerated" had the case proceeded.

"This recognizes that under existing Department of Justice policy, it would not be appropriate or lawful to prosecute a sitting president."

Lauro added: "We were looking forward for President Trump winning at trial but the American people in this election have already decided he is innocent of these charges. This is a great day for President Trump and an even greater day for the American people."