Pa. Gov. Shapiro: Political Violence 'Absolutely Unacceptable'

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, speaking out after Saturday's assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at the Butler County Fairgrounds near Pittsburgh, said that political violence is "unacceptable."

“Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable," the Democrat governor said, reports The Pittsburgh Post Gazette. "It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States,” he said.

Shapiro said shortly after the shots rang out at the fairgrounds, he was briefed, and that Pittsburgh State Police were at the rally site.

The Secret Service, after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump Saturday evening, said in a statement that he is safe and the campaign said that he was being "checked out at a local medical facility," local reports from Pittsburgh noted.

The former president was whisked from the stage at the Butler County Farm show after popping noises rang out after he started to address the crowd, gathered in the important swing state just days before the Republican National Convention was to unfold.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

Trump was using a chart of border crossing numbers while speaking out against President Joe Biden's immigration response and was seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck when the shots were fired.

Reactions quickly started pouring in from politicians from both sides in the battleground state:

"Pray for President Trump. Pray for our nation." U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., posted on X.

“The incident in Butler County has made a few things clear. First, Donald Trump is a fighter who left the stage reluctantly and will come back stronger and even more prepared to fight to make America great. It is also a haunting reminder of how extreme rhetoric and political hatred can rob a nation of its civility and shared purpose. This will remind Mr. Trump’s haters that words matter." Sam DeMarco, chairman of the Allegheny County Republicans,

"I am monitoring the situation at President Trump’s rally in Butler and I’ve reached out to the State Police to offer support. Political violence is never acceptable and I am hoping former president Trump & all attendees are safe. Everyone in Butler should listen to law enforcement." U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., who was attacked on stage by Trump shortly before the apparent gunshots.

"Political violence has no place in Western PA, no place in America. I hope former President Trump and everyone else are okay." Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa.