Florida Surgeon General: COVID Shots Are the 'Anti-Christ'

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo slammed the COVID-19 vaccines during a Thursday appearance on former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon's podcast, calling the shots the "anti-Christ of all products."

"Doctor, help me out here for a second," Bannon said on his "War Room" podcast. "When we've had other experts on or other people on from other streaming services or podcasts or whatever, the mainstream media immediately ... It's all of sudden, we're conspiracy theory guys, we're kooks that we're talking about keeping people away from this tremendous vaccine that saved so many lives."

"What evidence do you point to?" he continued. "Because I know you're a man of science. ... I think you were at UCLA after Harvard. You came and took the surgeon general job under Gov. [Ron] DeSantis because you actually want to get this out into the field. What evidence do you point to that backs up your contention?"

Ladapo said that the evidence "has been completely provided by the FDA [Food and Drug Administration]," calling the fact that the regulatory agency provided the data "great news."

"So, it's their evidence," Ladapo said. "And the evidence is a combination of their guidance documents in the past that acknowledged the risk of DNA integration and the need to test for it to make sure you're not fouling up the human genome. Their evidence is their acknowledgment that there is DNA in there.

"And that's been found to be billions of particles, small particles of DNA with each dose in at least one study. And they've acknowledged because we asked them specifically whether they have tested for this and they gave a non-answer. They talked about a bunch of other things and they never answered the question, which I infer to mean that they haven't tested for it.

"Frankly, I think it probably does have some integration at some levels with the human genome because these vaccines are, honestly, they're the anti-Christ of all products," he continued. "So, I think it probably does. But I'm not saying it does. I'm saying that they themselves have said you should test for it, and that hasn't happened and they've provided no proof that it's happened.

"And that's so wrong. It's just complete disrespect to the human genome and the importance of protecting it and preserving it. And that is our connection to God."

Ladapo has long been outspoken about the efficacy and safety of the COVID vaccines.

In September, Ladapo advised against the booster vaccines for anyone under 65 years of age and in March the FDA and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned him that his claims about COVID vaccine risks are harmful to the public.