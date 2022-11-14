Florida Surgeon Gen. Ladapo Will Remain With DeSantis for Second Term

Florida's GOP Governor Ron DeSantis will keep Joseph Ladapo as the state’s Surgeon General for his second term in office.

“Dr. Ladapo has done a great job as @FLSurgeonGen. His evidence-based principles serve as a counterweight to the increasingly political positions of the entrenched medical establishment, especially on schools, masks and mRNA shots,” DeSantis said, adding that he is “happy to announce he’ll return for our 2nd term!”

Ladapo strongly opposes forced vaccination and assured parents last month that, despite the CDC’s recommendations, Florida will not force children to receive vaccinations in order to attend school.

Last month, Twitter censored Ladapo for Florida’s updated vaccine guidance, which had advised men under 40 to avoid the mRNA shots. The guidance followed analysis from the Florida Department of Health that showed an 84% increase in “the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.”

Ladapo has also been vocal in opposing the attempts at normalizing gender surgeries and therapies. Earlier this month, he praised the Florida Board of Medicine for voting to ban mutilation of children as part of “gender-affirming” care, saying “today, the Boards of Medicine & Osteo Medicine voted to protect our children from irreversible surgeries and highly experimental treatments. I appreciate their integrity for ruling in the best interest of FL children, despite facing tremendous pressure to permit these risky and unproven treatments. Children deserve to learn how to navigate this world without harmful pressure. Florida will continue to fight for kids to be kids.”