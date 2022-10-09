Florida Surgeon General: Uptick in Cardiac Deaths in Young Males Tied to Vax

Twitter blocked and then unblocked Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo's post regarding a study indicating that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines have caused increased deaths among young men ages 18 to 39.

"This analysis found that there is an 84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination," a press release from the Florida Department of Health read. The press release was linked in Ladapo's Twitter post.

"With a high level of global immunity to COVID-19," Florida's Department of Health continued, "the benefit of vaccination is likely outweighed by this abnormally high risk of cardiac-related death among men in this age group. Non-mRNA vaccines were not found to have these increased risks."

Lapado's original post was on Friday, but Twitter responded swiftly, deleting it. Below, Twitter appends its reasoning for the censorship, according to Politico.

"Our current misleading information policies cover: synthetic and manipulated media, COVID-19 and civic integrity. If we determine a tweet contains misleading or disputed information per our policies that could lead to harm, we may add a label to the content to provide context and additional information."

On Sunday, Twitter unblocked the tweet.

Lapado has long been a critic of COVID vaccines and has promoted alternative treatments such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. He faced criticism during his confirmation process in the state Senate. Democrats at one point walked out during his testimony.