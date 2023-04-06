×
Tags: jon stewart | media | donald trump | indictment | arraignment

Jon Stewart: Trump Arraignment Coverage 'Epic ... Media Fail'

By    |   Thursday, 06 April 2023 09:29 PM EDT

Late-night host Jon Stewart tore into the coverage of former President Donald Trump's arraignment Thursday, calling it an "epic f****** media fail."

On his Apple TV+ show "The Problem with Jon Stewart," the comedian and news commentator slammed networks like MSNBC and CNN for stoking fervor over Trump's indictment, only for it to amount to business fraud charges.

"Were you disappointed? Were you depressed?" Stewart asked. "Here's why: because you treated this like the final confrontation with Thanos. And then it actually just played out like what it was: a boring s*** legal procedure, at the very beginning of what will be a long, drawn-out, laborious, legal process.

"Please continue being let down by the expectations you motherf***** created," he added.

Stewart maintains that the former president still has a tough trial ahead of him despite his criticisms of the media coverage. But unlike the media, he believes the 34 counts of falsifying business records are the "recipe" — not the meal.

"It's not the game, it's the roster," he said, adding that nothing is underwhelming about the $130,000 hush money payment to adult performer Stormy Daniels that Trump is accused of facilitating.

His comments follow mixed reactions from Democratic insiders to Trump's arraignment, with Ian Millhiser writing in Vox that the case against the former president is built on a "dubious legal theory."

Trump voluntarily turned himself in and was arraigned in a New York court on Tuesday, less than a week after he was indicted by the grand jury investigating the case. He has referred to the charges as "unfair and morally disgusting."

jon stewart, media, donald trump, indictment, arraignment
