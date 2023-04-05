Trump Critic Comey Seems to Applaud Indictment

Former FBI Director James Comey appeared to celebrate former President Donald Trump's indictment in a Tuesday statement on Twitter.

"Another good day," he posted shortly after Trump was arraigned in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

It comes almost one week after the former FBI head tweeted, "It's been a good day," in response to the news that a grand jury indicted Trump.

Comey was fired by Trump in 2017 for his handling of the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, according to PBS News.

In addition, Trump and Comey disagreed about the legitimacy of the probe into Trump's alleged relationship with the Kremlin and subsequent claims of their collusion in the 2016 election.

The former intelligence official has since become a staunch opponent of the former president, writing the 2018 book "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership," which criticized the Trump administration.

"Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are going to try to heal a country both spiritually and literally," Comey told NPR in an interview two years ago.

"And I just think Donald Trump's craving for attention is something we don't want to accommodate now," he continued. "We don't want him center of our lives."

Trump's indictment comes after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg succeeded Cyrus Vance Jr. and inherited his investigation into a hush-money payment to adult-film actor Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had an affair with the former president.

Prosecutors contend that the former president reimbursed former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who testified to using his personal money to facilitate the $130,000 transaction.