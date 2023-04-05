Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: 'Embarrassment' Bragg Must Appear Before Congress

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax Wednesday that Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is an "embarrassment" to lawyers and must appear before Congress with all the documentation involved in the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

"Bragg is, in my opinion, an embarrassment to every qualified attorney in the United States of America, and is a half-a***d political operative," Van Drew said during "American Agenda" Wednesday. "That is basically what he really is.

"He ran for election on the basis that he would get Donald Trump, not on the basis of trying to be a good prosecutor trying to ensure that we reduce crime in New York City.

"It was simply just to get Donald Trump. That is no way for any prosecutor to behave, and it's an embarrassment to America."

Trump was arraigned on 34 felony counts in New York on Tuesday relating to falsifying business records by classifying "hush money" payments to porn star Stormy Daniels for her silence about an alleged affair the pair had years earlier.

Van Drew said that Bragg's actions to indict the former president puts him within the jurisdiction of the House Judiciary Committee that he serves on with Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who will likely issue Bragg a subpoena if he does not appear willingly.

"They went through this [indictment] process, and because they have, they should appear," he said. "They should bring all the paperwork they have. I wouldn't be surprised if there's some really serious political implications in some of the emails and paperwork, and some of the other materials that they have there. Absolutely judiciary is within its right to take a look and evaluate this stuff."

Van Drew said that if Bragg continues to refuse to appear, Jordan will probably issue a subpoena to mandate his appearance.

"I think there's a real possibility," he said. "We will see a subpoena, and we'll see if he obeys the law. I think there is no rule of law with this man, but if there's a subpoena, he should come.

"I know the reason he doesn't want to come is because he will not be able to stand up to a thorough grilling by the [House] Judiciary Committee. He doesn't have it in him. He doesn't have the knowledge, he doesn't have the strength, or the ability."

He also said that he is not worried about Republican district attorneys being called in front of Congress because "we don't do things like this."

"We would never have this kind of operation going on at a municipal level, which is still a municipality, the city of New York, and mix that into something that has to do with a federal issue. So, we wouldn't even be vulnerable because we wouldn't do it."