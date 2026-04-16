WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: jon ossoff | georgia | senate | election | 2026

Ossoff Dominates Ga. Senate Fundraising Race: $31 Million

By    |   Thursday, 16 April 2026 11:02 AM EDT

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., has an early fundraising advantage in his 2026 reelection bid, having outperformed a divided field of Republican challengers as one of the nation's most closely watched Senate contests begins to take shape.

Federal campaign finance filings show Ossoff raised $14 million in the first quarter of 2026 and reported more than $31 million in cash on hand, underscoring his financial strength in a race expected to draw heavy national attention and outside spending.

The Georgia contest is emerging as a key battleground in the fight for control of the Senate, with Democrats defending one of the seats they hold in a state carried by President Donald Trump in 2024.

Ossoff, first elected in a 2021 runoff, is widely viewed as a vulnerable Democratic incumbent this cycle, given Georgia’s status as a closely divided state that has swung between parties in recent elections.

Despite that vulnerability, his early financial edge highlights the advantages of incumbency and a unified Democrat field, while Republicans remain locked in a competitive and unsettled primary.

Among GOP candidates, Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., led first-quarter fundraising with just over $1 million and reported roughly $2.1 million in cash on hand, far behind Ossoff's totals.

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., raised $469,795 during the quarter but reported $3.7 million in the bank, aided in part by a $3 million personal loan to his campaign.

Former University of Tennessee football coach Derek Dooley raised $663,502 and reported about $2.2 million in cash on hand, positioning himself as another contender in a crowded Republican field.

The fractured GOP primary has complicated efforts to consolidate support behind a single challenger, with multiple candidates competing for attention ahead of Georgia's May primary and a likely June runoff if no candidate secures a majority.

Republicans see the seat as a top pickup opportunity, but internal divisions and the absence of a clear front-runner have slowed fundraising and messaging compared with the Democratic incumbent.

National Republican groups are expected to step in once a nominee is selected, with the Senate Leadership Fund signaling plans to invest tens of millions of dollars in the race as part of a broader push to expand the GOP majority.

Democrats, meanwhile, have pointed to Ossoff's fundraising haul as part of a broader trend of strong early financial performance in competitive Senate races, fueled by small-dollar donations and national donor enthusiasm.

Still, both parties acknowledge that fundraising advantages do not guarantee electoral success, particularly in a state as competitive as Georgia, where recent elections have been decided by narrow margins.

Ossoff's early financial dominance provides a strategic cushion, allowing his campaign to build infrastructure and define the race while Republicans work to emerge from a crowded primary and unify their base for what is expected to be an expensive and hard-fought general election.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., has an early fundraising advantage in his 2026 reelection bid, having outperformed a divided field of Republican challengers as one of the nation's most closely watched Senate contests begins to take shape.
jon ossoff, georgia, senate, election, 2026
467
2026-02-16
Thursday, 16 April 2026 11:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved