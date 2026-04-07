WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: 2026 elections | georgia | runoffs | state general assembly | marjorie taylor greene

Georgia Runoffs Don't Cut Into GOP Control of Legislature

By    |   Tuesday, 07 April 2026 10:02 PM EDT

Georgians went to the polls Tuesday in special runoff elections to fill three seats in the state General Assembly, alongside a separate contest for the U.S. House seat formerly held by Marjorie Taylor Greene.

All three state-level races produced expected results, leaving Republicans with wide majorities in both chambers.

Newsmax and Decision Desk HQ called state Senate District 53 for Republican Lanny Thomas, state House District 94 for Democrat Venola Mason, and state House District 130 for Democrat Sheila Clark Nelson.

Thomas defeated Democrat Jack Zibluk 68.7% to 31.3% to replace former Sen. Colton Moore, who resigned to run in the Republican primary for Georgia's 14th Congressional District seat previously held by Greene. Clay Fuller won the GOP primary and defeated Democrat Shawn Harris in Tuesday's runoff.

Mason defeated fellow Democrat Kelly Kautz 68.5% to 31.5%. She won the seat vacated by former state Rep. Karen Bennett, a Democrat who resigned after pleading guilty to making false statements. The Department of Justice alleged Bennett defrauded taxpayers by receiving pandemic unemployment assistance to which she was not entitled.

Nelson defeated Republican Thomas McAdams 70.7% to 29.3% to replace former Rep. Lynn Heffner, a Democrat who resigned because of state constitutional residency requirements after her primary residence sustained severe structural damage during Hurricane Helene, according to WFXG-TV.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Georgians went to the polls Tuesday in special runoff elections to fill three seats in the state General Assembly, alongside a separate contest for the U.S. House seat formerly held by Marjorie Taylor Greene.
2026 elections, georgia, runoffs, state general assembly, marjorie taylor greene
215
2026-02-07
Tuesday, 07 April 2026 10:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved