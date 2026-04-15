Dems Post Massive Fundraising Hauls in Key Senate Races

Democrat Senate candidates across several key states posted strong fundraising numbers in recent filings, signaling early financial strength ahead of competitive 2026 races, according to figures reported by Politico.

In Texas, state Rep. James Talarico reported raising $27 million over the past three months, a sizable haul that underscores growing Democrat ambitions in a state long dominated by Republicans.

Talarico’s fundraising performance ranks among the strongest in the country, with the Austin Democrat posting the largest first-quarter haul ever recorded by a Senate candidate in any state during an election year, a showing that could strengthen Democrat efforts to compete in a reliably red state. “Winning in Texas will require unprecedented resources,” Seth Krasne, Talarico’s campaign manager, told the Texas Tribune. “This grassroots fundraising haul puts our movement in a strong position to spread our message in some of the most expensive media markets in the country. But we can’t take our foot off of the gas.” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and incumbent Sen. John Cornyn are neck and neck in the U.S. Senate primary runoff election to represent the Republican Party in Texas.

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, who is expected to face a closely watched reelection contest, brought in more than $14 million during the first quarter.

His total surpasses the first-quarter record set by fellow Georgia Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022 and reinforces Ossoff’s financial advantage over a divided Republican field seven months ahead of Election Day. The strong showing also underscores sustained national donor focus on Georgia as a key battleground.

Ossoff’s strong early fundraising may help Democrats defend the seat in what is likely to be a high-cost race.

[Republicans] have "made their plans very clear,” Ossoff said at a Democrat gala over the weekend. “And Georgia Democrats are prepared to answer with a mobilization so massive, and a defense of voting rights so fierce, that no plot against the franchise can foil the will of the people.” University of Tennessee football head coach Derek Dooley and Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins are the Republicans running against Ossoff.

In North Carolina, former Gov. Roy Cooper, who is running for the seat being vacated by outgoing Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, raised $13.8 million, positioning himself as a formidable Democrat contender in a state that has seen narrow margins in recent federal elections.

Cooper’s entry and fundraising strength could make the race one of the most competitive in the country.

He's running against former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley.

“North Carolinians know Roy will put them — not special interests or the well-connected — first in the U.S. Senate," said Cooper campaign manager Jeff Allen.

Alaska’s former Rep. Mary Peltola, who previously won a special election in the state, reported raising $8.9 million.

While Alaska remains challenging terrain for Democrats, Peltola’s fundraising suggests she retains a base of support that could keep the race competitive under the state’s unique ranked-choice voting system.

Peltola's campaign said 95% of the donations were in denominations of $100 or less.

“I’m so grateful for the support we’ve received from every single borough and census area across our state, and it’s that support that will bring us to victory this November. It’s going to take all of us, but together we’ll take on the rigged system in D.C. that’s hurting each and every one of these communities,” Peltola said in a statement.

Meanwhile in Ohio, former Sen. Sherrod Brown raised $12.5 million as he mounts a political comeback bid.

Brown, who lost his seat in 2024, is seeking to return to the Senate in a state that has trended Republican in recent years but where he previously demonstrated crossover appeal with working-class voters.

The fundraising totals reflect early momentum for Democrats as they prepare for a challenging Senate map. Republicans are expected to aggressively contest several of these seats, setting the stage for expensive and closely fought campaigns.