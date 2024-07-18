Speaker Johnson: Biden 'Not Fit' for Office

House Speaker Mike Johnson alleged President Joe Biden’s handlers tried to prevent Johnson from seeing the president's decline during a meeting about the Ukraine earlier this year, according to Politico.

Johnson said Biden was open to a one-on-one meeting, but his team didn’t want that to happen.

"Now we know why,” he said.

“We now see what I saw,” Johnson told Politico at the Republican National Convention Thursday in Milwaukee. “I just don’t believe he is fit for the job right now.”

Former President Donald Trump will bookend the convention tonight by formally accepting the party's nomination for president.