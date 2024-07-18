WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: johnson | biden | election | rnc

Speaker Johnson: Biden 'Not Fit' for Office

By    |   Thursday, 18 July 2024 05:24 PM EDT

House Speaker Mike Johnson alleged President Joe Biden’s handlers tried to prevent Johnson from seeing the president's decline during a meeting about the Ukraine earlier this year, according to Politico.

Johnson said Biden was open to a one-on-one meeting, but his team didn’t want that to happen.

"Now we know why,” he said.

“We now see what I saw,” Johnson told Politico at the Republican National Convention Thursday in Milwaukee. “I just don’t believe he is fit for the job right now.”

Former President Donald Trump will bookend the convention tonight by formally accepting the party's nomination for president.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
House Speaker Mike Johnson alleged President Joe Biden's handlers tried to prevent Johnson from seeing the president's decline during a meeting about the Ukraine earlier this year, according to Politico. Johnson said Biden was open to a one-on-one meeting, but his team...
johnson, biden, election, rnc
100
2024-24-18
Thursday, 18 July 2024 05:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved