WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: democrats | coup | president | leadership | joe biden | primary | dnc

Rep. Tom Tiffany to Newsmax: Biden Being Pushed Out

By    |   Thursday, 18 July 2024 02:01 PM EDT

The leadership of the Democratic Party is pushing President Joe Biden out, Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Thursday.

Former Barack Obama, and other people in Washington, D.C., have used Biden for what he is worth and now are getting rid of him, Tiffany told "Newsline."

While the Democrat infighting continues, Tiffany highlighted the unity on display at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

"Republicans are coming together," Tiffany said. "You can feel the energy; you can feel the focus. This is going to take us to Nov. 5.

"There's this real vision of we're going to save the country here in the next 90 days."

Tiffany said he believes Democrats will nominate Vice President Kamala Harris to be their nominee.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The leadership of the Democratic Party is pushing President Joe Biden out, Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Thursday.
democrats, coup, president, leadership, joe biden, primary, dnc
173
2024-01-18
Thursday, 18 July 2024 02:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved