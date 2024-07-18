Rep. Tom Tiffany to Newsmax: Biden Being Pushed Out

The leadership of the Democratic Party is pushing President Joe Biden out, Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Thursday.

Former Barack Obama, and other people in Washington, D.C., have used Biden for what he is worth and now are getting rid of him, Tiffany told "Newsline."

While the Democrat infighting continues, Tiffany highlighted the unity on display at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

"Republicans are coming together," Tiffany said. "You can feel the energy; you can feel the focus. This is going to take us to Nov. 5.

"There's this real vision of we're going to save the country here in the next 90 days."

Tiffany said he believes Democrats will nominate Vice President Kamala Harris to be their nominee.

