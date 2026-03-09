Trump Presses Republicans for Voter ID Ahead of Midterms

President Donald Trump on Monday urged Republican lawmakers to pass the SAVE Act, legislation aimed at ensuring that only U.S. citizens can vote in federal elections.

Trump pressed lawmakers to prioritize the measure, arguing it is necessary to protect election integrity ahead of upcoming midterm elections.

He warned that he would be reluctant to sign additional legislation until Congress addresses voter verification requirements and strengthens safeguards to prevent noncitizens from voting.

The SAVE America Act would require proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections.

"It'll guarantee the midterms. If you don't get it, big trouble, my opinion," Trump told House Republicans gathered at his Doral golf club in Miami to discuss the president's legislative agenda.

Trump's Republican Party is heading into the campaign season facing political headwinds, and analysts say it could struggle to keep its slim majority in the House of Representatives as Democrats seize on voter unhappiness over the economy.

"I'm not going to sign anything until this is approved," Trump said. "If it takes you six months, I'm for not approving anything."

The legislation would require Americans to prove their citizenship while registering to vote and show a photo ID before casting ballots.

Democrats say the legislation is intended to suppress the vote and undermine their chances of taking control of the House in November.

The House passed the SAVE America Act last month but Trump wants Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to revise it to add bans on transgender women in women's sports and transgender surgery for children, arguing that it will make it easier to pass Congress.

The latest version is still in the Senate. Under the current Senate filibuster rule, it would need 60 votes to pass. But Republicans have only a 53-47 seat majority.

He urged Republicans to address affordability concerns by moving legislation that would codify his policies to lower drug prices and limit the participation of institutional investors in the housing industry.

Republicans are keenly aware that affordability, especially on healthcare and housing, is the overriding issue for voters in November.

Democrats hold a slight edge over Republicans on the cost-of-living issue, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling.

With the two parties locked in a stalemate over immigration reforms and funding for the Department of Homeland Security, House Republicans hope to find consensus in Florida on legislation that would use a parliamentary tool called budget reconciliation to circumvent Dem opposition in the Senate.

Republicans used the same technique last year to pass Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

House Republicans, who are promoting the law's tax cuts on tip and overtime income as affordability measures for American families, believe another reconciliation bill would help win over voters.