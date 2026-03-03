Sen. Thune: Dem's DHS Funding Block Not 'a Principled Stand'

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told fellow senators at the Capitol on Tuesday, "It's two more days until Department of Homeland Security employees start missing part of their paychecks."

Thune said Democrats need to "come to the table and bring their second shutdown in under six months to a close."

He reminded Democrats of those who will feel the sting of reduced wages.

"That includes TSA agents — the people tasked with the safety of air travel in this country — as well as Coast Guard civilian employees, members of the Federal Emergency Management Agency … and many others."

Thune warned that extended funding gaps could disrupt travel and emergency operations.

"The longer this DHS shutdown drags on, the more likely it is that we will start to have staffing problems at airport checkpoints, which will lead to compounding flight delays and other problems," he said.

Thune added that cybersecurity deployments have been delayed, states are waiting for disaster reimbursements, and FEMA training centers are closed, affecting 45,000 students per week.

"It's always a terrible idea to use the Department of Homeland Security as a political pawn," Thune said, citing what he described as an enhanced terror threat from Iran and Iran-funded terrorist groups.

"This isn't a principled stand by Democrats against Republicans who refuse to negotiate. That's not the case," he said.

Thune said the White House has made "more than one substantial offer" and argued that Democrats could have extended funding while negotiations continued.

"They're interested in politics, not policy," he said.

Thune said Democrats and Republicans had previously agreed on a DHS spending bill but reopened talks after objections from Democrats, leading to the current lapse.

He also referenced a 43-day government shutdown at the start of fiscal year 2026, saying it caused travel disruptions and financial strain for federal workers.

With ongoing negotiations, Thune said he hopes Democrats will agree to restore funding before pay disruptions take effect.

Democrat lawmakers' top priorities are keeping the Department of Homeland Security shut down and "restricting" President Donald Trump from attacking "terrorists," Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Appearing on "Wake Up America," Fine blasted Democrats for what he described as political obstruction at a time of escalating tensions with Iran and heightened domestic security concerns.