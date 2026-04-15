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Tags: trump | steyer | california | governor | election | fox

Trump Slams Fox News Over California Governor Race Coverage

By    |   Wednesday, 15 April 2026 02:36 PM EDT

President Donald Trump criticized Fox News in a Truth Social post Wednesday over coverage of the California gubernatorial race.

"Why is FoxNews showing SLEAZEBAG Tom Steyer, doing a big piece on him right now, and probably putting him 'into play,' instead of talking about Republican Candidates, and really good ones like Steve Hilton, and Republicans?" Trump wrote.

Steyer's prominence in the race increased after Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell of California abruptly dropped out and vacated his congressional seat in the wake of multiple sexual assault allegations.

Trump questioned why Fox would help promote a Democrat in the race. "How can a Republican expect to win that State, with their Mail In Voting and Rigged Elections, when you have FoxNews promoting the Democrats?"

The president questioned the motive. "Nobody cares about Tom Steyer, he is a LOSER, but Fox is making it possible for a guy like this to win."

Trump urged California voters to support the leading conservative in the race. "VOTE FOR STEVE HILTON, AND TURN CALIFORNIA AROUND! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Polling expert Patrick Allocco told Newsmax on Monday that the California governor's race has been reshaped by Swalwell's exit.

"It blows the race wide open," Allocco said on "Finnerty."

California uses a jungle primary system. The top two vote-getters, regardless of party, advance to the general election.

"Swalwell's exit doesn't just hurt one Democrat. It increases the odds that the Democrats keep splitting their vote while Republicans stay consolidated," Allocco said.

"That's the danger for the Dems," Allocco said. "If they don't unify quickly around a replacement front-runner, you can absolutely get a top-two scenario with [Republicans] Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco."

Allocco said, "This race just became a huge math problem."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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President Donald Trump criticized Fox News in a Truth Social post Wednesday over coverage of the California gubernatorial race. "Why is FoxNews showing SLEAZEBAG Tom Steyer, doing a big piece on him right now...
trump, steyer, california, governor, election, fox
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Wednesday, 15 April 2026 02:36 PM
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