WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: john james | michigan | automotive industry | tariffs | detroit

Rep. John James: US Manufacturing Exploited for 'Decades'

By    |   Sunday, 02 March 2025 07:37 PM EST

Rep. John James, R-Mich., took issue Sunday with the international trade practices he said have been used to exploit Americans for "decades."

In anticipation of tariffs being imposed on Canada, China, and Mexico and with regard to the auto industry, James, who represents Detroit, told "Face the Nation" anchor Margaret Brennan, "America is open for business, but we are not for sale.

"Michigan remembers what NAFTA [the North American Free Trade Agreement] did to us. And over the past 30 years, Mexico has built 11 major automotive plants to only one in the United States.

"Michigan remembers 900,000 automotive jobs back in the '90s to the 600,000 now. That's 300,000 lost manufacturing jobs in the automotive sector," he continued.

"Michigan remembers the Great Recession, where 50% of all the jobs lost in all of America were lost in Michigan alone. We lost jobs to Mexico and China.

"Right now in my district — as you mentioned, the No. 1 manufacturing district in all of the nation — overflow production is not going to Sterling Heights; it's going to Saltillo, Mexico. When you look at opportunities missing us, when you look at the fact that Michigan is seeing its opportunities pass by, enough is enough," he said.

James, who works with his family's automotive company, James Group International, told Brennan that he's felt the "pain" of the trade agreements and that the U.S. should now pursue trade policy based on "fairness."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. John James, R-Mich., took issue Sunday with the international trade practices he said have been used to exploit Americans for "decades."
john james, michigan, automotive industry, tariffs, detroit
240
2025-37-02
Sunday, 02 March 2025 07:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved