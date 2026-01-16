Progressive Party Launches Site to Oust Fetterman in 2028

The Pennsylvania Working Families Party, which in November said it would support a primary challenger against Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., in 2028, has launched a website to serve as a hub for its effort to unseat the lawmaker.

"We supported John Fetterman in 2022. Since then, he's sold us out," the front page of the site reads.

"It's time to replace him. Fetterman was the deciding vote for a Republican budget bill that will increase healthcare costs for 500,000 Pennsylvanians.

"He has supported more of Trump's nominees than any Democratic Senator. He consistently skips votes and Senate work," it continues.

"We deserve better."

Fetterman occasionally has voted with Republicans and taken stances that differ from many in his own party.

He recently joined Republicans to help push a funding bill during the record 43-day government shutdown, a move that drew criticism from Democrats.

On issues like Israel, border policy, and immigration, Fetterman has taken more conservative-leaning stances compared to many Democrats.

For instance, his stronger pro-Israel positioning has been noted as aligning more with Republicans.

Fetterman has not announced whether he will run again in 2028.

The site asks for donations and says Fetterman has been "enabling [President] Donald Trump," "screwing over working people," "skipping work," and "betraying vulnerable people."

"While Sen. John Fetterman is supporting Trump's use of American tax dollars to 'run' Venezuela or buy Greenland, 500,000 Pennsylvanians are about to see their health care premiums rise because of the Republican budget bill he supported," Nick Gavio, mid-Atlantic communications director for the Working Families Party and a former Fetterman staffer, said in a statement.

"People across Pennsylvania did not put time, money and energy into supporting his campaign just to elect a Democrat who votes against our interests, time and time again. We need new leadership."

The website also has a template for Fetterman's unsatisfied campaign donors to request their money back and a function that automatically populates the message in an email, ready to send.