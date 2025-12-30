Sen. Fetterman to Newsmax: Israeli President Should Pardon Netanyahu

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said Tuesday he supports a pardon for Benjamin Netanyahu, calling it "entirely appropriate" after the Israeli prime minister led the country through the Israel–Hamas war and helped bring it to what he described as a moment when peace is again possible.

On Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Fetterman addressed reports that he sent a letter to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, urging him to pardon Netanyahu, who is on trial in Israel on corruption charges.

While declining to discuss the specifics of the correspondence, Fetterman said he "fully" supports a pardon for Netanyahu.

"I think it's entirely appropriate for the prime minister to have a pardon," he said.

Netanyahu is standing trial on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust tied to decisions from earlier terms in office.

He denies the allegations, calling them politically motivated.

Under Israeli law, the president can grant a pardon, though intervening while a trial is underway would be highly unusual.

Fetterman criticized the continuation of the trial amid Israel's recent security challenges.

"The prime minister has led Israel through that awful Gaza war," he said.

"And now look where we are at the other end of all of it. And now peace is possible."

He called the proceedings a distraction.

"Why would you distract our country with this kind of a ridiculous trial?" he asked.

"It's truly absurd to put him through this after everything they've accomplished through the last two years."

Fetterman also weighed in on Netanyahu's visit Monday to Florida to meet with President Donald Trump, saying the Israeli leader's goal was to reinforce ties with Washington.

"I think it's to affirm and to strengthen his relationship with the president," he said. "That's smart and that's necessary."

Fetterman said he has consistently pushed back against voices in his own party urging distance from Israel.

"For me, that's our special, special ally," he said.

"And I fully support and stand proud with Israel. And that's never going to change for me."

Fetterman said he and Trump strongly agree on backing Israel, calling their alignment "lockstep."

The senator also reiterated his support for military action against Iran if it resumes efforts to build a nuclear weapon.

"We can never, ever, ever, ever allow Iran to acquire a nuclear bomb," Fetterman said.

He added that he supports future strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities if necessary, saying the Islamic regime must be sent a clear message to abandon nuclear ambitions, particularly given its stated hostility toward Israel, the U.S., and Western nations.

"I don't care if [it's a] Democrat or Republican issue," Fetterman said. "It's about civilization."

