Sen. Fetterman to Newsmax: I Back Trump on Iran Strikes

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., told Newsmax on Monday he is breaking with many Democrats in Washington by voicing support for potential military action that President Donald Trump could take against Iran, including targeted strikes similar to last year's bombing of nuclear sites.

On "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Fetterman said he would back Trump if the president decides to carry out limited, precision strikes aimed at the regime over its treatment of civilians.

"I actually support if he decides to make some kind of very targeted or very specific kinds of limited strikes," Fetterman said. "I absolutely support that."

Fetterman pointed to Iran's crackdown on its own population, saying the regime's actions justify a response from the United States. The death toll has reportedly risen to at least 600.

"If you watch and you see what the Iranian regime are doing to its own citizens, they are killing hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people," Fetterman said. "The Iranian regime will kill you, torture you, or completely disappear you."

The Pennsylvania senator reflected back to June when Trump ordered airstrikes on Iran's nuclear sites. U.S. B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, supported by Tomahawk missiles and other aircraft, struck Iran's Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites as part of Operation Midnight Hammer.

"Can you imagine for our world if Iran was allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon?" Fetterman asked. "How much different would the Middle East be right now if Iran was able to acknowledge, 'Hey, we've got a nuclear bomb'?"

"If President Trump decides to have a very targeted kind of hit, you know, no different for me than the way we've done about their nuclear facilities last year," he said.

The comments place Fetterman at odds with many Democrats who have criticized Trump's foreign policy and opposed military action in the Middle East.

Fetterman acknowledged the political divide but said his support is rooted in national security concerns, not party loyalty.

"Just because I might be a Democrat — I actually think what he's done, whether in Israel or whether in Iran, I fully agree with that," he said.

