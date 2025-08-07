Progressives Regret Backing Fetterman Over Lamb in Pa.

Progressives in Pennsylvania have been expressing remorse over backing Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa. over former Rep. Conor Lamb in the 2022 Senate Democrat primary, Politico reported.

Lamb has been holding town halls throughout the Keystone State while progressives are grumbling about Fetterman not showing up in Pennsylvania, missing votes, and shifting to the right amid questions about his mental and physical health following a stroke he sustained in 2022.

In March, after Lamb made social media posts critical of Fetterman, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wrote, "I was wrong about you and I’m sorry. Where do I submit my Conor Lamb apology form?"

At town halls, many voters have gone up to Lamb to apologize for not voting for him, Politico reported.

"The idea that we somehow missed the chance at a progressive champion in the Senate in Conor Lamb and elected some right-of-center Democrat like John Fetterman is a fascinating flip flop that's taking place here in Pennsylvania," a Democrat operative in the state told Politico.

During the 2022 primary, progressives castigated Lamb for his moderate voting record while pointing out Fetterman served as a Bernie Sanders delegate during the 2016 election. But Democrats say Lamb, who does not hold elected office, is performing the role that Fetterman should be filling as a sitting senator.

Voters "are so disgusted with John and the fact that he campaigned in front of them, but then hasn't been back there to do the actual job," Lamb told Politico. "I can give some people some helpful information and context about these different policy debates and fill in some of the issues for them."

Lamb has not ruled out a primary against Fetterman in 2028.

"But it's three years away, and to be honest, when I started this, I thought John would maybe adjust and start acting like a better senator and start speaking up for the people that he used to promise he was going to fight for raising the minimum wage and all sorts of issues," Lamb told Politico.