Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: FDA 'Lied' About COVID Vaccine Safety

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration misled the public in 2021 about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, alleging it concealed risks and ignored internal warnings.

He told "Carl Higbie: FRONTLINE" the agency hid the potential risks that the vaccine had on people with myocarditis and ischemic strokes in people over 65.

According to a report cited by Johnson, Dr. Peter Marks, who oversaw the FDA's vaccine program, was warned that the agency's safety monitoring system had limitations that could obscure some potential risks.

"He thanked them. Twenty-six days later, they came back with the analysis from this new system that showed 49 cases of extreme masking, 25 safety signals of incredibly serious adverse events like sudden cardiac death, pulmonary infarction, Bell's palsy, different types of strokes," Johnson said.

"Now, did they pin a badge on that FDA employee's chest? No, no. They shunted her off to the side. They called her a distraction. They told her to cease and desist," he said.

"This is March 2021, less than three months after the emergency-use authorization. And what was even sicker is that same month, they started treating about 23 vaccine COVID injection-injured people."

Johnson said people were told to stay silent and that they would eventually publish a study.

"They never did that. This is evil what occurred within the FDA under Peter Marks," he said.

Johnson said nearly 39,000 deaths had been reported after COVID-19 vaccination, citing the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. Federal health officials caution that reports to VAERS do not establish that a vaccine caused an adverse event.

"I think they breathed a sigh of relief when they realized our system, our algorithm is going to cover this up, so we can keep pushing and mandating this vaccine and claim we're not seeing safety signals," he said.

"They lied boldface. They knew better. They lied. It's a massive cover-up, and people paid for that cover-up with their lives and permanent disabilities."

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