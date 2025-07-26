Fetterman Thanks Trump Team for Infrastructure Wins

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., on Friday praised the Trump administration for delivering over $1 billion in infrastructure funding to Pennsylvania, highlighting bipartisan cooperation and crediting Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy for following through on key projects.

More than $1.2 billion in federal transportation grants are heading to Pennsylvania for 53 infrastructure projects across the state, following action by the Department of Transportation under Secretary Sean Duffy, a Trump appointee.

The funds, which had been stalled under the previous administration, are part of a backlog of congressionally approved dollars that the Biden administration failed to obligate, Duffy told Breitbart News last month.

Fetterman welcomed the development and emphasized the importance of setting aside partisanship to secure results for his constituents.

"I've made clear I'd work across the aisle, find common ground, and secure wins for PA," Fetterman posted on X. "After a few good-faith meetings, I thank @SecDuffy for being a man of his word and putting politics aside."

"We will now have $1 BILLION in infrastructure funding released for our commonwealth," he added.

Ten of the 53 projects were identified as "priority grants" that had been previously discussed between Fetterman and DOT officials. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, two of those grants have already been obligated, with the rest expected to proceed soon.

Fetterman met with Duffy ahead of his Senate confirmation and later voted to confirm him, joining 22 other Democrats in supporting the nomination.

"When I stopped by Secretary Duffy's office in April, he readily and graciously received me for an unannounced visit," Fetterman said in a statement to the Inquirer. "I came in good faith to work across the aisle and fight for these endangered infrastructure projects … More than $1 billion in funding that was at risk is now back on track."

"Secretary Duffy and I put politics aside and affirmed that our nation's infrastructure is bipartisan," he added.

The senator has frequently bucked his own party in recent months. He voiced support for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, backed President Donald Trump's military strikes on Iran — calling them the "correct move" — and criticized Democrats for what he described as support for Hamas terrorists.