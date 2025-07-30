WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Fetterman has Memoir 'Unfettered' Coming This Fall

Wednesday, 30 July 2025 10:33 AM EDT

A long-rumored and "unapologetic" memoir by Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., will be released this fall, his publisher said.

Crown, an imprint of Penguin Random House, announced on Wednesday that "Unfettered" is scheduled for Nov. 11.

In the memoir, Fetterman will open up about his rise from mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, to national fame. The book also delves into his physical and mental health issues, including his stroke in 2022, and his clashes with both Republicans and members of his own party.

One of Washington's most recognizable politicians, known for his hoodies and for his imposing height of 6 feet, 8 inches, Fetterman worked on the book with Buzz Bissinger of "Friday Night Lights" fame.

"Fetterman reveals, for the first time, the full story of a life and career marked by battles, from his work with community leaders to revitalize Braddock to his recovery from the stroke that nearly ended his political career, to his lifelong struggles with the depression that landed him in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and nearly ended his life," Crown's statement reads in part. "Raw and visceral, this memoir is an unapologetic account of his unconventional life, a reminder that public service comes in many forms, and a vision for fighting the battles that matter in a divided country."

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


