Big-Money Donors 'Disappointed' but Sticking With Biden

Many wealthy donors will continue to finance President Joe Biden's campaign despite his inane debate performance, the New York Post reports.

One of Biden’s elite donors hosted a fundraiser at a $147 million beachfront home on Saturday and attendees told the outlet that they are hoping for a “better performance” the next time the president has to challenge his opponent on live television.

“We have no choice but to believe Biden will redeem himself. The alternative is so unthinkable,” a source attending the event said. “I’m going and everyone I know is still going.”

“I go home with the girl I brought to the dance,” said the source who asked to remain anonymous.

Another longtime donor who opted not to attend the event told the outlet, “Everyone going [to the fundraiser] is extremely disappointed. Everyone paid in advance… so it could be an opportunity to encourage him to drop out.”

While many big-time contributors told The Post they are “sticking with Biden,” one longtime donor noted that First Lady Jill Biden might be given the cold shoulder at the event.

“Lots of people are blaming his wife … for not telling him [to step aside].”

A democratic advisor added that the first lady loves the power and prestige of the office too much to ask her failing husband to retire.

“Jill Biden likes being First Lady… she doesn’t want to give that up," the person said.

Many grassroots Biden supporters might be inclined to disagree with their uber wealthy fellow Democrats when it comes to sticking with Biden.

Mediaite reported on Saturday that as the president’s motorcade made his way to hedge fund manager Barry Rosentein’s 18-acre Hamptons estate, he was greeted with signs that read “Please drop out for U.S.,” “Thank you next,” “Step down for democracy,” and “We love you but it’s time.”