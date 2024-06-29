WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: warren davidson | debate | biden | trump

Rep. Davidson to Newsmax: Debate Night 'Sad Night for America'

By    |   Saturday, 29 June 2024 11:11 AM EDT

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Saturday that the night of the first presidential debate was "a sad night for America because the president of the United States looked weak in front of the world."

On Thursday, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump squared off on CNN in the first of two televised debates. The next is scheduled to be held on Sept. 10 hosted by ABC. 

Davidson said Trump's performace was proof that "age is just a number."

"But when you look at Joe Biden, you start going, 'Well, age eventually gets us all.' It's a tough night," he said during an appearance on "Wake Up Weekend."

Host Michael Grimm then played a clip of protesters clashing with police outside a Biden fundraiser in New York on Friday and asked Davidson, "Is this just typical of what we're seeing with the antisemitism in these radical protesters that seem to be very aggressive?"

Davidson said the chaos in the streets is "a good way to summarize the Biden administration's policies."

"They've been disastrous. He's tried to have it both ways. He's tried to say, 'Well, I'm for Israel,' while being for Hamas. He's tried to say, 'Oh, I'm for a secure border now that the election is coming up,' while spending the first three years of his administration facilitating an invasion of our country," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Saturday that the night of the first presidential debate was "a sad night for America because the president of the United States looked weak in front of the world."
warren davidson, debate, biden, trump
282
2024-11-29
Saturday, 29 June 2024 11:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved