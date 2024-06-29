Rep. Davidson to Newsmax: Debate Night 'Sad Night for America'

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Saturday that the night of the first presidential debate was "a sad night for America because the president of the United States looked weak in front of the world."

On Thursday, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump squared off on CNN in the first of two televised debates. The next is scheduled to be held on Sept. 10 hosted by ABC.

Davidson said Trump's performace was proof that "age is just a number."

"But when you look at Joe Biden, you start going, 'Well, age eventually gets us all.' It's a tough night," he said during an appearance on "Wake Up Weekend."

Host Michael Grimm then played a clip of protesters clashing with police outside a Biden fundraiser in New York on Friday and asked Davidson, "Is this just typical of what we're seeing with the antisemitism in these radical protesters that seem to be very aggressive?"

Davidson said the chaos in the streets is "a good way to summarize the Biden administration's policies."

"They've been disastrous. He's tried to have it both ways. He's tried to say, 'Well, I'm for Israel,' while being for Hamas. He's tried to say, 'Oh, I'm for a secure border now that the election is coming up,' while spending the first three years of his administration facilitating an invasion of our country," he said.

