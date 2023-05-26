CNN Poll: 66 Percent Say Biden Reelection Would Be a Disaster

A CNN poll shows that almost two-thirds of Americans sampled think that a reelection victory for President Joe Biden would be either a "setback" or a "disaster," Breitbart reported Friday.

CNN's poll, which was conducted May 17-20 and released Thursday by Social Sciences Research Solutions (SSRS), focused on Biden's 2024 reelection hopes among Democrat primary contenders. The results show that 66% of Americans believe Biden's potential victory "would either be a setback or a disaster" for the U.S.

Only 33% believe that four more years of Joe Biden would represent "a step forward or a triumph for the country."

"Convincing the overall public that he deserves a second term could prove a challenge," according to the CNN poll.

At the moment, the president has two Democrat primary challengers: environmental lawyer and author Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and self-help author Marianne Williamson. Both Kennedy and Williamson are polling among Democrats well below Biden, at 20% and 8%, respectively.

An additional 8% of voters sampled say they would support an unnamed candidate.

The results of the poll proved more favorable for former President Trump — 56% believe that Trump winning the 2024 election would be "a setback or a disaster," while 43% see it as "a step forward or a triumph."

The CNN poll also finds that the president's approval rating has declined over the past six months. In December, Biden's approval rating was at 42%. In May, it had deteriorated to 35%.

These results, the poll found, "showed Biden's approval rating for handling the presidency at 40%, among the lowest for any first-term president since Dwight Eisenhower at this point in their term."

The CNN poll sampled 1,227 American adults, and it has a ±3.7-point margin of error.

The state of the U.S. economy appears to be a strong contributing factor toward Biden's approval rating. The finding is supported by several recent polls, including one from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Conducted May 11-15, the AP-NORC poll revealed that 33% of the 1,680 American adults sampled approve of Biden's handling of the economy. Only 24%, however, consider national economic conditions to be in good shape.

Another poll — conducted by Fox News May 19-22, under the joint direction of Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research — found that 83% of the registered voters interviewed believe the economy under the Biden administration to be in negative shape, with only 18% saying that the economy is in a positive condition.

The Fox poll numbers also brought to light a growing downward trend — in April, 78% of those polled had a negative view of Biden's handling of the economy, as opposed to 69% of those sampled in April 2021, around Biden's 100-day mark in office.

Systematic inflation also concerned 90% of those interviewed in the Fox poll, including 85% of Democrats. A Bloomberg report showed that the 40-year-high inflation, on average, cost Americans an extra $5,200 in 2022, breaking down to $433 per month.