Victor Davis Hanson to Newsmax: Dems' Progressive Project for '24 Imploding

Democrats are a bit frazzled over the 2024 presidential election. Victor Davis Hanson told Newsmax on Friday that President Joe Biden can’t run for reelection on his spotty record, and however the left tries to influence whether former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets the GOP nomination, in the end, either could win.

"I think it all gets back to the fact that they have an existential problem," Hanson, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "Joe Biden is deteriorating geometrically every month. Each two weeks, he doesn't look as good as he did two weeks earlier, and they have no other person.

"They can't even consider the thought of [Vice President] Kamala Harris," he continued. "They understand that people are very angry. Joe Biden had a 36% Reuters approval rating. That's the lowest in history of any president at this time [in their first term]. So, this whole progressive project is imploding. They're looking at racism, sexism, fascism, anything but Joe Biden and the defense of [his] record."

Hanson said Democrats believed that litigation against former President Donald Trump, such as criminal charges filed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and investigations by Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis and Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith, would garner Trump sympathy within the party and allow him to clinch the nomination. In the end, though, they believed the litigation would tie him up enough through the 2024 election that Biden could prevail.

According to Hanson, Democrats are now afraid that if they damage Trump too much, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could be nominated, and they fear DeSantis could be just as competitive as Trump.

"They are acquainted and familiar with Trump, and they feel they can handle him as they did in 2020," Hanson said. "DeSantis scares them more because he's got this record, and he's unequivocal and unremitting with his attacks on the left, whether that's Disney or critical race theory or radical abortion on demand or the border.

"It’s hard to tell with them. They're so neurotic and they go back and forth," he added."They clearly are afraid of Ron DeSantis in the general [election], and they're a little bit afraid that they have created a Frankenstein monster in Trump like they did in 2016."

Hanson said Democrats wanted Trump to be the nominee in 2016 because they believed Hillary Clinton would easily defeat him in the general election. However, that plan backfired.

"They're kind of schizophrenic about [DeSantis]; sometimes they're praising him, and then now they go after him as [being] more conservative than Trump," Hanson said. "It all has one common denominator: They have no confidence in Joe Biden. None of the issues that he's ran on or he implemented get 51% of the support and he has outsourced his campaign to the media, the DNC and people in Congress or his party.

"Biden can't as an effective leader defend anything he's done because it's been pretty much an abject disaster."

