Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Hunter Trial 'Distraction' From Bidens' 'Real Crimes'

The verdict in the Hunter Biden gun case is just a distraction, according to Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Newsmax, who warns "Americans should not be fooled."

"This trial has been a major distraction from the real crimes of the corrupt Biden crime family," Leavitt told Wednesday's "Wake Up America." "The No. 1 piece of evidence used in this trial was the Hunter Biden laptop that, for years, Joe Biden himself on a debate stage with President Trump in 2020, the Democrat establishment, the mainstream fake news media, and even members of our own intelligence community told us that laptop was not real. They blamed it on Russia.

"Well, of course, now we know – we've known all along – that the laptop was very real. And on that laptop, there is far more that proves that Hunter Biden is guilty of more than just gun crimes.

"It proves that he and his father have been engaged in an illegal foreign corruption bribery scheme for years, selling the Biden brand – those are their words, not mine – and profiting millions and millions of dollars from foreign nations around this world," she continued. "The Department of Justice charged Hunter with these gun crimes, which he is guilty of, yes, but they did not charge him with being an unregistered foreign agent, because why?

"It would lead back to our current president, Joe Biden. And that's what this trial was about."

Hunter Biden, 54, was convicted Tuesday in Delaware of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a handgun in 2018 when he falsely claimed on a mandatory gun-purchase form he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

The jury found him guilty of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the form by saying he was not a drug user and illegally owning the firearm for 11 days.

When asked if former President Donald Trump, now the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, was happy about the verdict, Leavitt said the real criminal is sitting in the Oval Office.

"I think the verdict, you know, speaks for itself, again, but no, because Joe Biden is the real criminal," she said. "We have a president in the White House who has engaged in foreign bribery schemes, who has become a multi-multi-millionaire off of selling his access as a former senator and as vice president of the United States – and we need accountability for that."

