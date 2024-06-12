Doug Burns to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Won't Get Jail Time

Hunter Biden faces the potential of a stiff jail sentence after his felony convictions on gun charges, but he won't be spending any time behind bars, former federal prosecutor Doug Burns told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Burns explained on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that sentencing guidelines "create one range for the three counts," but that range "is only in the vicinity of a couple of years."

"I'd have to see the pre-sentence report and look at the file closer, but the point is, he's not going to get a jail sentence," Burns added.

He also said he was a "little surprised" by the Delaware jury's verdict, "because quick verdicts a lot of time are not guilty on the theory that to reach a guilty verdict, you have to go through a lot of stuff."

But the quick verdict also shows that the case against Biden was "cut and dried" that he had lied on a form about his drug addiction so he could buy a gun.

"No matter what gyrations [Attorney] Abbe Lowell tried to do, and he did a good job, you know, arguing that [Biden's drug use] had to be that day, that moment, and all of that, it was splitting hairs," said Burns. "It was perfectly obvious, that he had lied on the form."

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump's sentencing date on 34 felony counts in his New York City business records case is on July 11, before Hunter Biden's sentencing date, and Burns said the Trump sentence shouldn't affect how Biden is sentenced.

"Criminal law and politics don't mix, shouldn't mix," he said. "Sentencing theory is based on your prior record, the conduct throughout your life, your employment, your family."

And to be saying that "if the Republican gets time, then the Democrat does, it's frustrating," said Burns.

However, he said he thinks Trump's judge will impose jail time, but it will remain pending based on Trump's appeal of the conviction.

"There is a two-year process and a high likelihood of reversal" in the Trump case, he added.

But with Biden, the judge "will call it one way or another," said Burns.

"That sentencing is likely to be around October, and it'll be adjourned, in my opinion until after the election," he said.

Meanwhile, Burns said that under normal circumstances, Biden wouldn't have charges for lying on a gun form, but "this isn't a normal situation."

"He's got exposure for other criminal conduct, not registering as an agent, taking in all kinds of money from foreign countries," said Burns. "And just throw into the recipe that you had a sweetheart deal that blew up in everybody's face. The gun charge under that deal was going to be dismissed under what we call a deferred prosecution."

Biden is also facing federal tax charges later this year, and Burns said that one might have more consequences as well as political exposure for President Joe Biden.

"That's why they went forward with this gun thing," he said. "That case insulates Joe Biden from everything. He didn't have anything to do with this. And that was the game plan. I also think that the case on the West Coast, I don't have a perfect crystal ball, but I do not believe that case is going to trial before the election either."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com