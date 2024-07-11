Prisons Bureau Head to Testify on Biden Witness Allegations

The House Judiciary Committee confirmed Thursday that the director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons will testify this month following allegations from a witness in the impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden that he was retaliated against so he would not testify, Just the News reported.

The hearing, set for July 23, will focus on the testimony of bureau Director Colette Peters. Witness Jason Galanis alleges retaliation about his testimony regarding first son Hunter Biden's business dealings.

Galanis said he was denied home confinement under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act while in prison and was sexually assaulted and harassed by a bureau staff member.

The committee asked Peters to be prepared to testify about Galanis' home confinement requests and to respond to his allegations regarding sexual assault and harassment.

Galanis is a former business partner of Hunter Biden's who, along with Devon Archer, was involved in building the Burnham firm. Both Archer and Galanis were convicted in a tribal bonds fraud scheme, with Galanis being sentenced to 189 months in prison.

According to Just the News, the Department of Justice denied Galanis' request for home confinement under the CARES Act after the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Archer for testimony in the impeachment inquiry last year.

Galanis was notified about a denial of his appeal the day after the impeachment committees told the bureau that it wanted to interview him, according to the committee.

Galanis said in his February testimony that in the time period he wanted to receive home confinement, he was sexually assaulted by a staff member at the prison, who continued to sexually harass him "for many months after."

"I believe that, based on the events I've described, much of which is memorialized in writing, that I've been the victim of a pattern of retribution by the Department of Justice in order to prevent my home confinement, which would have allowed full and free access to congressional investigators," Galanis stated.