Lunden Roberts to Newsmax: Forgiving Bidens for Shutting Out Daughter

Lunden Roberts, the mother of Hunter Biden's five-year-old daughter, discussed her upcoming memoir with Newsmax on Wednesday, stating that although it hurts deeply that her child's father and her grandfather, President Joe Biden, have not met the little girl personally, she's working to advocate a sense of forgiveness with her.

And, she told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that while the book, "Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter," is coming out in August, just a few months before voters head to the polls in November, she was releasing it for personal, not political reasons — and she is facing a "tough" choice about who to vote for, as she does not support former President Donald Trump.

"To me, it's not political. It's personal," Roberts, the mother of five-year-old Navy Roberts, told Newsmax's Rob Finnerty. "It's taken a long time for me to be able to tell my story. And it's taken a lot of healing, a complete healing journey. And the book is actually [being] released a week before my daughter's birthday. Her birthday is Aug. 28, and it's my birthday gift to her. It is dedicated solely to her, and I don't know what better thing I give my daughter on her birthday than her mother's truth and her mother's story."

The president and first lady Jill Biden did not acknowledge their seventh grandchild until last July, and Roberts said it has been "tough" forgiving them.

"I tell people I can forgive someone without them apologizing or making things right or doing what's right, because that's not my burden to bear," she said.

Roberts added that it's important to her that she teaches her daughter how to stand up for herself and to teach her forgiveness.

Meanwhile, she said that she feels that it should be up to Hunter Biden to answer questions about why her daughter hasn't been accepted into the family as the president's other grandchildren have been.

"She is Biden blood, regardless of her last name, and to be treated like that and be unacknowledged is, well, it's not OK," Roberts said. "He's her father. And you know, he should have to answer to those, those hard questions someday."

Meanwhile, there are several "public acknowledgments" such as not including Navy's stocking in the White House Christmas display, that are "distasteful and hurtful."

Roberts, when asked if she believes that Hunter Biden is sober, as he says, commented that she does believe he is.

She noted that he speaks with their daughter on FaceTime, and from the conversations that "he and my child have had, I think that he is."

"I'm not there enough to tell," she acknowledged. "I would hope that he is. I've seen him in some pretty dark times and dark places, and I could only hope and pray that he is for his sake and our daughter's."

Meanwhile, Roberts said there are some conservatives in her family, but when asked if she would consider voting for Trump, she said that she doesn't support him, but also, voting for Biden "puts her in a tough position."

But the "slaps in the face to my daughter" by her grandfather's lack of acknowledgment is something Roberts said she's "still coming around with."

"I can only hope that he does the right thing because, you know, she is his granddaughter," said Roberts.

