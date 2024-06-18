WATCH TV LIVE

Iowa Poll: Biden Poised for Worst Dem Loss in 100 Years

Tuesday, 18 June 2024 10:48 AM EDT

Presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump leads Joe Biden by 18 points in Iowa, putting the incumbent president on pace for the worst Democrat performance in the Hawkeye State in 100 years, according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll.

Trump leads Biden 50%-32% among likely voters, according to the survey released Monday.

If it holds, Biden would garner the least amount of votes for a Democrat in Iowa since John W. Davis got 16.42% in 1924, Newsweek reported. Republican presidential candidate Calvin Coolidge earned 55% in that election.

Biden is polling below Jimmy Carter, who got 38.6% of the Iowa vote against Ronald Reagan in 1980.

Trump took Iowa in 2016 with 51% of the vote and expanded that to 53% in 2020.

There is room for Trump to expand his margin even more in 2024. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gets 9% of the support, according to this latest poll. However, while RFK Jr. claims to have qualified for ballot access in Iowa for November's election, it is not confirmed, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Trump led Biden 48%-33% in the last Iowa survey taken in February.

Biden's approval rating in Iowa is at 28%, down a point since February and 10 points below the national average of 38.4%, according to FiveThirtyEight.com.

Selzer & Co. conducted the survey, polling 806 Iowa adults and 632 likely voters from June 9-14. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points among adults and 3.9 percentage points among likely voters.

