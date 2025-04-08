Treasury Secretary Bessent: 70 Nations Rush for Trade Deals

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the number of nations asking for new trade agreements with the Trump administration keeps climbing. Bessent told Fox Business on Tuesday that the count was at, "50, 60, maybe almost 70 countries" that have contacted the White House looking for a new deal.

Earlier Tuesday, top U.S. trade official Jamieson Greer told senators during a trade hearing, "Nearly 50 countries have approached me personally to discuss the president's new policy and explore how to achieve reciprocity."

These developments follow the round of tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on April 2 to counter trade barriers and tariffs imposed by what Trump termed in a post "abusing countries."

Trump's post on Monday pointed to indications he said show results from his trade strategy. "Oil prices are down, interest rates are down (the slow moving Fed should cut rates!), food prices are down, there is NO INFLATION, and the long time abused USA is bringing in Billions of Dollars a week from the abusing countries on Tariffs that are already in place."