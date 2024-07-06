WATCH TV LIVE

Biden Trims Trump's Lead in Swing States Postdebate

By    |   Saturday, 06 July 2024 06:07 PM EDT

Despite a widely panned debate performance and growing dissent within his own party, President Joe Biden has regained the lead in two critical swing states, according to a new poll from Bloomberg/Morning Consult released Saturday.

The new survey shows Biden is leading former President Donald Trump in both Michigan and Wisconsin and has trimmed Trump's lead in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina to within the margin of error.

Nationally, the poll saw Trump's lead drop to 2 percentage points across seven states with Biden cutting the former president's advantage to 47% to 45%. Trump maintains his largest lead in Pennsylvania, 51% to 44%.

"While the first 2024 presidential debate appeared to alarm some Democratic leaders, our surveys of swing-state for Bloomberg News show the matter has done little to change the underlying dynamics of the contest," said Morning Consult U.S. political consultant Eli Yokley.

Bloomberg's poll tells the opposite story of separate polls released by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal earlier this week, which had Trump up 6 points nationally in each.

The White House has spent the last week doing damage control following Biden's poor debate performance while many Democrats have been scrambling to find delicate ways of removing Biden from presidential race. According to a CNN poll released Friday, 75% of all those surveyed say the Democrats have a better chance of maintaining power with someone other than Biden at the top of the ticket.

