Tags: jim jordan | unity | house | speaker | votes | ballots | gop

Rep. Jordan Calls for Unity Among Republicans

By    |   Tuesday, 17 October 2023 11:59 PM EDT

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, called for unity from his colleagues after he failed to secure enough votes Tuesday to become the next House speaker.

"We must stop attacking each other and come together. There's too much at stake. Let's get back to working on the crisis at the southern border, inflation, and helping Israel," Jordan posted on X.

Jordan received 200 votes on the first ballot, falling short of the 217 required to become speaker. Another vote is scheduled for Wednesday.

Although he lost 20 Republican votes in the first round of voting, Jordan is still confident.

"We're making progress… we're going to keep going," he told reporters. "I've had great conversations, great discussions with our colleagues. And, frankly, no one in our conference wants to see any type of coalition government with Democrats."

Jordan said that he is willing to go through as many ballots as it takes "until we get a speaker."

Jeremy Frankel | editorial.frankel@newsmax.com

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Tuesday, 17 October 2023 11:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

