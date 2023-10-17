20 House Republicans Take Stand Against Jim Jordan

Twenty House Republicans voted against Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on the first floor vote Tuesday, blocking his path to obtaining the 217 necessary votes to win the speakership.

A second floor vote is expected later Tuesday.

Jordan received 200 votes. Six were cast for former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who was ousted exactly two weeks ago. Seven Republicans voted for House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., who pulled his name from the running last week when he couldn’t reach the number.

The others who got votes: Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., got 3; Reps. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., Tom Cole, R-Okla., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky., each got one.

All 212 Democrats in the House voted for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

The 20 who voted against Jordan was higher than expected, according to reports.

The bloc of House Republicans who voted against Jordan in Round 1:

Don Bacon (Neb.), Ken Buck (Colo.), Lori Chavez-Deremer (Ore.), Anthony D'Esposito (N.Y.), Mario Diaz-Balart (Fla.), Jack Ellzey (Texas), Andrew Garbarino (N.Y.), Carlos Gimenez (Fla.), Vicente Gonzales Jr. (Texas), Kay Granger (Texas), John James (Mich.), Mike Kelly (Pa.), Jen Kiggans (Va.), Nick LaLota (N.Y.), Doug LaMalfa (Ca.), Mike Lawler (N.Y.), John Rutherford (Fla.), Mike Simpson (Idaho), Victoria Spartz (Ind.), Steve Womack (Ark.).

Buck told CNN that speaker is “the worst job in America,” so he voted for Emmer, because, “I don’t like Tom Emmer.” Buck also said there is “no way” he’s voting for Jordan.

Diaz-Balart and Rutherford voted for Scalise in the first round and said they aren’t likely to change their votes, though Rutherford said he “kind of” likes Rep. McHenry, R-N.C., currently Speaker Tempore. As does Diaz-Balart.

They're not the only ones who support McHenry. Holdouts Granger, Womack, Simpson and Gimenez reportedly called for the caucus to elect McHenry as Pro Tempore, a move that would expand his powers and allow the House to conduct business. McHenry's powers are limited as the designated Pro Tem. Kelly introduced that resolution Monday night.

Gimenez, who voted for McCarthy in Round 1, is another who said he’ll never vote for Jordan, telling reporters, "his tactics certainly didn't work on me. Actually, I became more cemented in my position."

Those are four “never Jordans" right there.

James voted for Cole in the first round but said he’s amenable to voting for Jordan in upcoming rounds, adding that he’s speaking with Jordan. LaMalfa will also vote for Jordan in the second round; his vote for McCarthy in Round 1 was out of friendship.