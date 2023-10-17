Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Speaker Holdouts Taking Revenge on Gaetz

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Tuesday there is a reason so many Republicans are holding out against voting for Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, as speaker.

Earlier Tuesday, Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, gained just 200 votes in the initial floor vote for speaker, falling 17 short of replacing Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, who was ousted after a historic motion to vacate vote led by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

"They think by voting for Jim Jordan at this point that they are caving in to where Matt Gaetz was when he forced McCarthy out," Meuser told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "They feel so bad about it that they want to get some revenge, and they don't want to vote for whom Gaetz is supportive of, and that's Jim Jordan.

"But we've got to get over it. We've got to get over it for the American people, and we've got to get over to move on and deal with some serious issues."

