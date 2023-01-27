Jill Biden Shields President From Answering Classified Docs Question

First lady Jill Biden ushered President Joe Biden away from reporters on Thursday night while the couple was walking through the White House after a reception celebrating the Lunar New Year.

Near the end of a video posted by CSPAN, the president was walking alone past a group of people after the reception in the East Room when a reporter shouted, "Will you allow the FBI to search your Rehoboth Beach [Delaware] home?"

After hearing the question, the president turned around with a blank stare, and the first lady rushed in to wave off the reporter and escort the president away. Another reporter shouted a question about whether the president would meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., next week, but the president did not acknowledge the question.

Last week, the FBI searched the president's Wilmington, Delaware, home and reportedly found additional documents with classification markings. Classified documents from Biden's time as vice president and senator have been found in two locations, but nothing has been disclosed so far to be found at his Rehoboth Beach residence.

During the reception, the Bidens watched a performance of a traditional Chinese lion dance from the front row in the East Room. After the dance ended, Jill Biden took a microphone and went to the stage followed by her husband.

"Are you going to dance?" the president asked his wife, according to a White House transcript.

"No, but I would love that costume," Jill Biden said. "Come on up Joe."

"I'm not dancing. I don't dance," the president said to laughter.

"No, you're not going to dance, believe me," the first lady said, to more laughter. "We don't want to ruin the evening."