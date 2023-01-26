Hunter, China, Biden Document Connections Warrant Curiosity

Still more illegal Biden documents marked classified were found last Monday bringing the running total to between 25 and 30, some reportedly dating back about 15 years during the time Joe was a senator.

Many, if not most, appear to have two common custody transfer connections: Hunter and China.

Since first reported at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Nov. 2022, these unauthorized materials have been turning up at a variety of other different locations, including Joe and Jill Biden’s private residence and boxes carelessly stored their garage in Wilmington, Delaware, where Hunter also stayed.

Before arriving at the University of Pennsylvania’s Biden Center, at least some of the documents had been held over six months in a temporary location in the Washington, D.C., Chinatown neighborhood. They had been packed en masse for transfer in 2017 by a former Biden administrative assistant, Kathy Chung, who had been recommended for the position by Hunter.

Chung, who maintains she had no knowledge of any classified contents, had briefly worked with Hunter when he was employed at the Department of Commerce at the tail end of the Clinton administration from 1998 to 2001 following a job at a bank at the start of a career in law and lobbying.

Significant questions remain regarding an unknown universe of people who may have had access to the top secret government documents over these many years.

In addition to drug-addicted Hunter who has a history of lucrative business deals involving known Chinese spies, others include General Services Administration personnel, Biden Center employees, and former and current Biden staff members and attorneys lacking security clearances.

Some of those documents reportedly relate to Ukraine matters when Joe headed up Obama administration policy negotiations with that country and son Hunter held a lucrative no-show board position with Burisma, an energy company there in which Vice President Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion of U.S. aid unless they fired the government prosecutor who was pressing charges.

Biden Center Chinese financial connections — which the New York Post describes as a "Biden administration patronage mill" and "dark money nightmare" — raise a host of special concerns.

The University of Pennsylvania, which hosts the Biden Center, reportedly received $47.7 million from China in the three years when Joe was affiliated with it, money which paid him more than $900,000 for a nonteaching professor position since he first departed the White House.

Coincidental or not, it's also warranted to note that the Penn Biden Center lobbied Attorney General Merrick Garland to end Trump's China Initiative which had pushed back against the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) infiltration of universities throughout the country ... and DOJ complied.

Emails from Hunter Biden's laptop show that Hunter was involved in launching the Penn Biden Center, and that he had also previously worked to arrange for keys to be made for "office mates" at another private office space listing his father, stepmother Jill Biden, his uncle Jim Biden, and Gongwen Dong, whom he described as an "emissary" for Chairman Ye Jianming — the chairman of CEFC, Chinese Energy Co., a now-defunct company closely associated with the Chinese regime.

CEFC reportedly paid Hunter and Jim Biden $4.8 million in 2017-2018, with a 10% cut listed in an email for the "big guy" (Joe Biden).

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, has demanded that the FBI provide information about Biden family links to Hunter’s “flirty” former secretary JiaQi “Jackie” Bao during the time he and his uncle James Biden raked in money from CEFC regarding a potential U.S. liquified natural gas (LNG) purchase Bao and the Bidens sought to sell to China.

Bao told Hunter Biden, Jim Biden and CEFC associates in an email that “my job is to make sure our interest is protected.”

Comer wrote in a letter to Director Christopher Wray that Bao “worked for the [Chinese government’s] National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), which “is in charge of China’s macroeconomic planning’ and approves any major project that receives foreign funding” and therefore “was linked to the Communist Party of China (CCP), her employer before the Biden family.”

“In documents obtained by Committee Republicans, Hunter Biden refers to the founders and chairman of CEFC [Ye Jianming] as his ‘partner’ and the vice-chairman of CEFC, Patrick Ho, as his client and the ‘f***ing spy chief of China,'” Comer noted.

According to Peter Schweizer at the New York Post, the Biden family has done five deals in China totaling some $31 million arranged by individuals with direct ties to Chinese intelligence — some reaching the very top of China’s spy agency.

“Indeed”, Schweizer writes, “every known deal that the Biden family enjoyed with Beijing was reached courtesy of individuals with spy ties. And Joe Biden personally benefited from his family’s foreign deals.”

Included is a $1.5 billion deal Hunter inked for his company with the Communist state-owned Bank of China 10 days after returning with his vice president dad on a 2013 trip to Beijing aboard Air Force Two.

Imagine the media outrage if, instead of Biden, his name was Hunter Trump.