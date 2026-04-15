Gen. Clark to Newsmax: US Allies Coordinating With Iran

Retired Army Gen. Wesley Clark, former NATO supreme allied commander, told Newsmax on Wednesday that some U.S. allies are siding with Iran to develop a management plan for the Strait of Hormuz.

On "American Agenda," Clark said European allies appear to have turned their backs on the U.S.

"I think it's very unfortunate, and particularly the way it's written with coordination with Iran," he said. "Who are they working for? If they're coordinating it with Iran, then they must be working for Iran."

Clark said it seems clear who is running the show.

"When Iran says you can't do it, I guess they're not going to do it. And that's the whole point," Clark said.

"So, I don't think this is an acceptable process. It needs some significant modification."

The former NATO chief said Iran's regime should be last in line for managing the key waterway.

"Iran is a belligerent, so they have no right to say whether anybody's coming in or going out. And if they do, so do we," he said.

Iran's military threatened to block marine traffic in the Red Sea, the Persian Gulf, and the Sea of Oman on Wednesday if the U.S. blockade in the Strait of Hormuz continues.

The threat escalated tensions in an already volatile region and heightened emphasis on fragile negotiations to bring the war between the U.S. and Iran to a close.

Clark said he is hesitant to believe anything to which the regime's negotiators might agree.

"Iran has a vote in this, and right now, Iran is sitting smug," Clark said.

He added: "They feel like they've fought off the most powerful country in the world, got backing by China and Russia.

"And they're excellent negotiators. The old joke is Iran never won a war, never lost a negotiation."

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