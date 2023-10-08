Police Bolster Security Around Jewish Areas, Synagogues

Amid the Hamas terrorist war being waged in Israel this weekend, the police leaders in America's largest cities are deploying extra officers to secure Jewish areas and synagogues from potential antisemitic attacks on U.S. soil.

Among the 7.5 million Jewish Americans, there are 1.9 million in New York, 617,000 in Los Angeles, 525,000 in Miami, and 315,000 in Chicago, and police presences have been bolstered to secure potential terrorism targets after Israel declared it is at war with Hamas on Saturday, the Daily Mail reported.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the Hamas attacks "a cowardly action."

"Today's attack, coming at the end of what is supposed to be a celebratory time at the end of the Jewish High Holy Days, is nothing more than a cowardly action by a terrorist organization seeking to undo that peace and divide us into factions," Adams said, according to the Daily Mail. "That won't happen.

"While there is no credible threat to New York City at this time, our administration is in touch with Jewish leaders across the five boroughs, and we have directed the NYPD to deploy additional resources to Jewish communities and houses of worship citywide to ensure that our communities have the resources they need to make sure everyone feels safe."

Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and Santa Monica are taking action to secure Jewish areas, too, according to LAPD Police Chief Michel Moore.

"The Los Angeles Police Department is aware of the turmoil in the Middle East and lives lost," Moore wrote online. "In those areas where we serve both our Jewish and Muslim communities, we will be conducting extra patrol to ensure the safety of all."

A Chicago Police Department lieutenant noted to Newsmax that "special attention" has been given to Jewish areas and buildings in the city, while Washington, D.C., area professional shopper Robert Jones told Newsmax he "saw a crazy amount of police near the ones I drove by" Saturday.

Miami Beach Police increased their police visibility "near all synagogues and strategic locations in our city," according to the Daily Mail, "to ensure the safety and security of everyone."

"We would like to ensure all residents, we are monitoring, remaining vigilant, and conducting extra patrol checks in our areas," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department wrote in a statement. "We are working closely with our federal and local law enforcement partners to monitor the situation."

The world is on alert, too, with United Airlines, American, and Delta suspending flights to and from Tel Aviv amid the announcement of Israel at "war."

"The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority," United wrote in a statement. "We are closely monitoring the situation and we are adjusting flight schedules as required."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to exact an "unprecedented price" from the Hamas terrorists.

"We are at war," Netanyahu said in a nation address. "Not an 'operation,' not a 'round,' but at war."

