Trump: 'Biden Betrayed Israel'; 'I Predicted War in Israel' After $6B Handout

Former President Donald Trump lamented that he predicted Saturday's Hamas terror attacks on Israel back on Sept. 11 when President Joe Biden gave Iran $6 billion in cash to help fund its anti-Israel proxies in the Middle East.

"I predicted war in Israel immediately after it was announced that Joe Biden gave the $6 billion to Iran," Trump told his campaign rally Saturday night in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax. "They get so much money.

"At this time, Israel and the United States need a very strong partnership and leadership. We have got to have strong leaders. If you're not strong leaders, it doesn't matter how many army tanks you have.

"In addition to the billions of dollars given to Hamas' top funder around, Joe Biden restored hundreds of millions of dollars to the very corrupt Palestinian entities. He gave them hundreds of millions of dollars. Many people didn't even know it. Wonder what deal he made.

"Joe Biden betrayed Israel. He betrayed our country as president."

Trump hailed his administration as having been the strongest ever to have stood with the Israeli people.

"I stand proudly with our friend and ally, the state of Israel, and I will do it again," Trump said, saving his remarks on the Hamas attacks for later in his speech Saturday night.

"You heard about today the Hamas terrorists' invasion.

"The terror invasion of Israeli territory and the murder of Israeli soldiers and citizens is an act of savagery that must be and will be crushed — an event has to be crushed. Israel's at war, and the United States has to support Israel. We have to support Israel. There's been no better president for Israel than me."

The Hamas attacks on Israel are a direct result of Biden's appeasement policies toward the anti-Israel Iranian regime, Trump said.

"[Benjamin Netanyahu] was begging [former President Barack Obama]: 'Don't do the Iran nuclear deal,'" Trump said. "I ended it. And if we had our administration, we would have had a deal with Iran already; it would have been a good deal. They wouldn't have had a nuclear weapon. Now they are three months away from having a nuclear weapon. And once they have a nuclear weapon, the conversations become much more difficult."

Biden has the world closer to World War III than ever before, Trump warned.

"He tweaks the wrong people at the wrong time," Trump said. "He says the wrong thing at the wrong time, if he says anything at all. He's not respected at all. It's a disgrace."

Trump vowed he is the only presidential candidate who can stop the inevitability of World War III.

"You are closer to World War III. And I can say this, if I'm elected, I'm the only one that can say it: You will never have World War III," Trump said. "You will not have World War III.

"Less than four years ago, we had the historic Abraham Accords, which everyone said, 'When will you get your Nobel Peace Prize?'

"I should have gotten a Nobel Prize."

Instead of peace in the Middle East from the "historic Abraham Accords, today we have the exact opposite: a major attack on Israel."

"What a difference a president makes, right?" Trump concluded. "What a difference the president makes."

