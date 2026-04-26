Ron Johnson: Shooting Shows Need to Fund DHS

The shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner should be enough to persuade moderate Democrats to join all Senate Republicans in voting to fully fund the Department of Homeland Security, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said Sunday.

During a televised interview, Johnson argued that the violent Saturday night incident reinforces the urgent need to strengthen national security funding, particularly for the Secret Service, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Customs and Border Protection.

Johnson pointed to the chaos at the Washington Hilton, where a gunman opened fire outside the ballroom, forcing the evacuation of President Donald Trump and other top officials.

The senator said the attack highlights a broader failure to prioritize security at a time of growing threats.

"We need to hold a vote right away," Johnson said on Fox News, calling on at least seven Senate Democrats to join Republicans in passing a House-backed bill that would fully fund DHS.

"Let's find areas of agreement and make this country safer," he added, emphasizing that national security should transcend partisan divides.

Johnson suggested the shooting could serve as a turning point, potentially prompting moderate Democrats to reconsider their stance.

He singled out Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., as a possible supporter, while challenging others to follow suit.

"So many of the Senate Democrats ran as moderates. Now, are they really?" Johnson said. "Let's have those seven Democrat moderates ... I know John Fetterman will step up to the plate ... where are the other six that will step up to the plate in this moment of national danger, after this moment?"

Johnson did not mince words in criticizing Democrats for what he described as obstructionism, accusing them of holding up funding for 71 days while pushing for policy changes related to immigration enforcement.

He argued that such delays leave the country vulnerable.

"At a moment of national risk," Johnson said, "we need Democrats to step up and do what's right for the American people."

The Wisconsin Republican also framed the issue as part of a broader ideological divide, blaming what he described as "radical left" activism for contributing to unrest and undermining law enforcement.

He contrasted conservative grassroots movements with left-wing protests, which he said have too often devolved into violence and targeted police officers.

Johnson specifically called out what he sees as a pattern of Democrat leaders supporting policies that weaken immigration enforcement and public safety.

He argued that the Biden and Obama administrations previously utilized deportation tools similar to those now being criticized under Trump, but said current opposition is politically motivated.

The senator also raised the possibility of eliminating the Senate filibuster if Democrats continue to block DHS funding, signaling growing frustration among Republicans.

"This gridlock, this obnoxious obstruction by the Democrats cannot go on," he said, adding that Republicans could consider using a simple majority to pass critical security measures if necessary.

The incident has also renewed scrutiny of security preparedness at major events involving top government officials.

With Trump having already survived prior assassination attempts, Republicans argue the stakes are too high to delay funding for agencies tasked with protecting the homeland.

Whether the shooting will shift the political calculus in Washington remains to be seen.

But for Johnson and other Republicans, the message is clear: In the face of rising threats, fully funding DHS is not optional, it's essential.