Trump Predicted Mideast Attacks

President Joe Biden has the blood of Israelis on his hands having helped fund Iran's proxies with the $6 billion ransom, according to former President Donald Trump.

Trump predicted the Hamas terrorist attacks that were waged Saturday on Israel back on Sept. 11 after Biden announced the release of $6 billion to Iran for a five-for-five prisoner swap.

"Can you believe that Crooked Joe Biden is giving $6 Billion to the terrorist regime in Iran?" Trump wrote on Truth Social, in an ominous forshadowing of Saturday's Hamas attacks. "That money be used for terrorism all over the Middle East, and, indeed, the World.

"This incompetent FOOL is absolutely destroying America. He had the audacity to announce this terrible deal today, September 11th. To pay for hostages will lead to kidnapping, ransom, and blackmail against Americans across the globe. I freed many dozens of our people from various unfriendly countries and never paid a dime!"