Psaki Looks to Cable News After Saying It's 'Dying'

News of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's reported plan to take a job with MSNBC comes just weeks after she declared that "cable news is dying."

"The ratings are dwindling, right? And there’s dwindling readership as well of a lot of national newspapers," Psaki said in a February appearance on the podcast "Literally! With Rob Lowe."

Psaki continued by saying that she hoped streaming platforms will be "a form for creating a range of content that is informative" rather than driven by ratings and "Democrats and Republicans yelling at each other on a set."

Psaki's reported deal is similar to that of former adviser and senior spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, Symone Sanders, Axios reports.

In January, Sanders signed an exclusive deal with MSNBC to host a show on Peacock and participate in live programming on MSNBC.

The streaming era has given networks more opportunities to poach top talent and give them their own programs.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer has a show on Newsmax, "Spicer & Co.," and former Bush administration official Nicolle Wallace hosts a show on MSNBC.

Another former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany joined Fox News as a commentator last March, while CBS News recently signed former Trump administration official Mick Mulvaney as a paid on-air contributor.