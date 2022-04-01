×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jen psaki | msnbc | white house | spicer | newsmax

Psaki Looks to Cable News After Saying It's 'Dying'

Psaki Looks to Cable News After Saying It's 'Dying'
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki arrives at a White House daily press briefing at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, March 21, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty)

By    |   Friday, 01 April 2022 12:38 PM

News of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's reported plan to take a job with MSNBC comes just weeks after she declared that "cable news is dying."

"The ratings are dwindling, right? And there’s dwindling readership as well of a lot of national newspapers," Psaki said in a February appearance on the podcast "Literally! With Rob Lowe."

Psaki continued by saying that she hoped streaming platforms will be "a form for creating a range of content that is informative" rather than driven by ratings and "Democrats and Republicans yelling at each other on a set."

Psaki's reported deal is similar to that of former adviser and senior spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, Symone Sanders, Axios reports.

In January, Sanders signed an exclusive deal with MSNBC to host a show on Peacock and participate in live programming on MSNBC.

The streaming era has given networks more opportunities to poach top talent and give them their own programs.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer has a show on Newsmax, "Spicer & Co.," and former Bush administration official Nicolle Wallace hosts a show on MSNBC.

Another former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany joined Fox News as a commentator last March, while CBS News recently signed former Trump administration official Mick Mulvaney as a paid on-air contributor.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
News of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's reported plan to take a job with MSNBC comes just weeks after she declared that "cable news is dying."
jen psaki, msnbc, white house, spicer, newsmax
219
2022-38-01
Friday, 01 April 2022 12:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved