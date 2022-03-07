WH: Florida Not Vaccinating Healthy Kids 'Deeply Disturbing'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday called the Florida Department of Health's decision not to vaccinate "healthy children" against COVID-19 "deeply disturbing."

When asked if the decision implemented under Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo was a good policy, Psaki responded, "absolutely not," according to The Hill.

"Let me just note that we know the science," she added. "We know the data and what works and what the most effective steps are in protecting people of a range of ages from hospitalization and even death. The FDA [Food and Drug Administration] and CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] have already weighed in on the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines for those 5 and older."

"We also know through the data that unvaccinated teenagers are three times as likely to be hospitalized if they get COVID than vaccinated teenagers," Psaki persisted. "So it's deeply disturbing that there are politicians peddling conspiracy theories out there and casting doubt on vaccinations when it is our best tool against the virus and the best tool to prevent even teenagers from being hospitalized."

On Monday, during a roundtable discussion organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with other doctors who condemned the lockdowns and mandates, Ladapo said Florida "is going to be the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children."

Contrary to Ladapo recommendation, the CDC has recommended that everyone 5 and older get a COVID-19 vaccine.