White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki to Depart for MSNBC: Reports

(Getty Images)

Friday, 01 April 2022 10:15 AM

Jen Psaki is expected to leave her job as White House spokesperson this spring, Axios reported Friday, citing an unnamed source close to the matter.

While she has not signed a contract yet, CNN reports citing two unnamed sources, the liberal network is in advanced talks with her.

Psaki is believed to be in talks for a hosting spot on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming network, as well as a role on MSNBC's broadcast schedule.

Although she had been rumored as a replacement for the network's Rachel Maddow, Axois reports that is not part of current discussions.

Many of Psaki's predecessors have landed jobs in TV after leaving government service.

Talk of her departure has been circulating for weeks, according to Axios.

While she indicated last year that she expected to leave the administration in 2022, she laughed off reports in February that at least two networks were interested in hiring her: CNN, where she was a commentator during the Trump administration, and MSNBC.

She told reporters at the time that she would continue in her White House role.

“I have more than enough on my plate here. And so you can’t get rid of me quite yet,” Psaki said

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Friday, 01 April 2022 10:15 AM
