House Dems' Campaign Arm Launches Fundraiser Off Jen Psaki's Move to MSNBC

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) appears to be milking every ounce of press secretary Jen Psaki's remaining time in the White House.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DCCC announced it has launched a fundraiser off Psaki's plans of joining MSNBC next month. The group also praised Psaki for her efforts in dealing with the White House press corps over the last 14-plus months, coinciding with President Joe Biden's inauguration in January 2021.

"(Psaki has) fought to restore trust in the free press after the Trump Administration's horrific attacks on the media," read the DCCC statement. "And now, she's planning to join MSNBC's intrepid team of journalists to hold dangerous, far-right Republicans accountable."

The DCCC added: "We're sad to see Jen leave the White House. But we can’t WAIT to see what she does next."

Psaki isn't the only high-profile member of the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris administration to leave the White House for TV fame. Symone Sanders, formerly Vice President Harris's spokeswoman, left her post in January for a weekend program on MSNBC.

Psaki's role on MSNBC has yet to be publicly defined. However, various reports claim that CNN and MSNBC had entered into a "bidding war" for Psaki's post-White House services, suggesting she'll get a plum TV spot at MSNBC.

Last week, Psaki played coy about her future plans.

"You can't get rid of me yet. ... I have nothing to confirm about my length of public service or planned service," said Psaki. "My focus every day continues to be speaking on behalf of the president, answering your questions, as tough as they may be at many times, as difficult as they may be to answer at many times; and I hope that I meet my own bar of meeting everyone with fairness and being equitable."

White House personalities leaving for greener TV pastures isn't exclusive to those on the Democrat side.

Larry Kudlow, former President Donald Trump's economic adviser, went back into television soon after his White House stint. And previous press secretaries from both sides of the aisle — namely Dana Perino, Josh Earnest, Sarah Sanders, Robert Gibbs, Kayleigh McEnany, and Newsmax's own Sean Spicer — all made the post-White House jump to television at some point.

